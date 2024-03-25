Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.14) price target on the stock.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($13.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 985.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,692.86 and a beta of 0.81. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,394 ($17.75).

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Energean’s payout ratio is -66,428.57%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

