Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target Cut to GBX 967 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

AQX stock opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of £106.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

