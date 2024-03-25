Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target Cut to GBX 967 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
AQX stock opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of £106.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.