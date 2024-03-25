J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JDW
J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 6.1 %
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.