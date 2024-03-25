J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 747.62 ($9.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 572.50 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £924.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,621.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 805.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 745.69.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

