Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

WWR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 73,887.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

