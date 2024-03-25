Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.53).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMUK

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

VMUK stock opened at GBX 213.06 ($2.71) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.