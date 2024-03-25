TD Securities Boosts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.15.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

