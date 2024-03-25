SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 964 ($12.27) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 898.38 ($11.44) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.62). The company has a market cap of £12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,276.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($89,420.75). 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

