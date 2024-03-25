SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 964 ($12.27) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.
In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($89,420.75). 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
