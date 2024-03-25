JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.94).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.32) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 277.40 ($3.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 532.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,426.84). 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

