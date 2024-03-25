Ryvyl (RVYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl Trading Down 3.4 %

Ryvyl stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.14. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryvyl by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

