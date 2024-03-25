Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

