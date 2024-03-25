StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $193.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

