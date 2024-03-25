Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.
In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
