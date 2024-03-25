Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$62.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

