Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

