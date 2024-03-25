OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

