OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
