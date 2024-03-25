StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

