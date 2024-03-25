Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

