51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.6 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

