51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
