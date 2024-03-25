Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

