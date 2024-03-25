Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
