Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

