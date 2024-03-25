Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.7 %
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
