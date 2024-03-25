Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.