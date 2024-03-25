Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $672,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

