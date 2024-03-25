Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE SPLP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,211.49. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
