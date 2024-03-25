Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,211.49. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

