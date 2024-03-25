CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

