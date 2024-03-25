StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
NYSE SCX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
