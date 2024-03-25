StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE SCX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

