Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.