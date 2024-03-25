Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

