Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.