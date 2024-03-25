StockNews.com Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

