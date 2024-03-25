Alexander Scott Buys 56 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £151.76 ($193.20).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £907.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.34. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital cut IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

