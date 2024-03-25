Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Insider Purchases £9,988.70 in Stock

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,716.36).

Focusrite Stock Performance

Shares of TUNE opened at GBX 310 ($3.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 483.69. Focusrite plc has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.15).

About Focusrite

Featured Stories

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

