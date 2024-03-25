Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Sells £20,180.43 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).
Chariot Stock Up 1.1 %
CHAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £96.30 million, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.56.
Chariot Company Profile
