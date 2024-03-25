Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Sells £20,180.43 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).

Chariot Stock Up 1.1 %

CHAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £96.30 million, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.56.

Get Chariot alerts:

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.