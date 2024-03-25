Insider Selling: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £294,491.40 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £294,491.40 ($374,909.48).

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TRST stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £800.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,150.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.90.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.