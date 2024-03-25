BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

