Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.71.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.