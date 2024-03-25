Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

CVE stock opened at C$26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

