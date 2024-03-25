Desjardins Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.61 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

