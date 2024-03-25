Desjardins Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Stock Down 1.9 %
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.