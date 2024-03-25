Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1399317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

