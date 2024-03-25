MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.82.

MEG stock opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

