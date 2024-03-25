Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.