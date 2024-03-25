Desjardins Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.65.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$59.63 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.85 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In related news, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,171,702. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

