National Bankshares Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

POW stock opened at C$37.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.21. The company has a market cap of C$22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

