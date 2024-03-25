Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (GLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GLX. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

