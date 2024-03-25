Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.7 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

