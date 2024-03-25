Texas Pacific Land Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) shares are set to split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,685.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,529.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,648.63. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.46 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,620.73 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 218 shares of company stock worth $342,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

