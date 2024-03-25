Sysmex Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Sysmex had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

