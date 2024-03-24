Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $770.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

