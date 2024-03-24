Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

