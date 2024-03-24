CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.